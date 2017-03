The yard is full of red-winged blackbirds and their song. By noon the brooks are tumbling along to join the Winooski. It’s a tender time, with life returning. Re-emerging, this year three weeks early. A quick trip to the feed stores reminds me that we live in a time of great danger to all life, with not just rapid change, but life-altering chemicals lined up for the taking by homeowners, to spread or spill — needed or not — on lawns, flat or sloped. This can’t be a good idea!

