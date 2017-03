All the pleasures and inconveniences of deep winter in a flash-storm complete with cancellations and days off school! We are skiing again, cautiously, as there is no base to cover sticks, rocks and stumps, and any fall could be serious! And around the corner, another thaw, another spring, this one with long late afternoons of glorious light and sugarmakers poised and ready to boil!

Share it! Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Digg

LinkedIn

StumbleUpon