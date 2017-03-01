Montpelier Foundation Receives Generous Gift from Estate of Alan Weiss

MONTPELIER — A Montpelier philanthropic organization received a big financial boost recently, receiving a significant bequest from a long-time public servant.

The Montpelier Foundation, a charitable fund that supports community projects, recently received a gift of $35,000 from the estate of Alan Weiss, who died Feb 29 of 2016.

“Alan was deeply connected to the Montpelier community — its organizations, its people, its spirit,” said Stephan Weiss, one of Alan’s three sons. “This gift to the Foundation is right in line with his commitment to the city and his desire to help assure Montpelier has a bright future.”

Weiss, a well-known public figure in central Vermont for many years, served in the state legislature, was a Northfield village trustee, was U-32 principal, and most recently served as a member of the Montpelier City Council.

“This is a generous and timely donation to the Montpelier Foundation, and we could not be more grateful to Alan and his family for their support,” said Bill Cody, chair of the foundation. Cody noted that the Foundation is making a renewed effort to reach out to the community to continue to build on the foundation’s strong record of supporting Montpelier-based bricks-and-mortar projects.

The Montpelier Foundation, created by the city council in 1994, has provided funds to help complete projects to enhance the civic life of Montpelier. Among the many projects the foundation has helped fund are the improvement of the tennis courts at Montpelier High School, the plaza in front of city hall, the creation a tree nursery, and the completion of the recreation path.

The foundation accepts gifts, bequests and donations of cash or property to support capital projects that provide long term public benefits in Montpelier.Donations into the fund, which is separate from city tax revenue, are tax deductible.

To learn more about the Montpelier Foundation including types of projects funded, and how to support this work, please contact Karen Freeman at 802-917-3587.