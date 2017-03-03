HEARD ON THE STREET: 3.2.17

City Clerk’s Office Open March 4 for Early Voting

MONTPELIER — City Clerk John Odum announced that his office will be open again for early voting on Saturday, March 4 for four hours (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) to accommodate residents who would like to cast their March 7 annual city meeting election ballots prior to next Tuesday’s Election Day. The clerk’s office encourages citizens to take advantage of early voting opportunities to avoid lines on Election Day.

If the Saturday hours are inconvenient for some voters who would like to take advantage of early voting, ballots can also be cast at the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours up until Election Day (the office’s regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Election Day polls open at 7 a.m. at City Hall, and close at 7 p.m.

Zoning Could Be Taken Up By Council In Late March

MONTPELIER — At its Feb. 27 meeting, the Montpelier Planning Commission wrapped up work on its multi-year effort to completely rewrite the city’s zoning, according to Planning Director Mike Miller. However, he said, the Commission decided to wait until all of its approved changes have been integrated into one document before voting to ship the zoning proposal to the City Council, which must approve the adoption of new zoning.

Miller said a vote to send the zoning to the Council will likely take place at the Planning Commission’s March 13 meeting. He said there is a tentative plan in place for the City Council to begin taking up the zoning proposal on March 22.

With the drafting of the zoning proposal behind it, the Planning Commission will be moving on to other tasks, including writing a new Master Plan. The existing Master Plan, adopted in 2010 and readopted in 2015, expires on Dec. 1, 2017.

City Manager Contract Pending Ratification

MONTPELIER — After a painfully public and protracted process, City Council has offered a contract to longtime City Manager William Fraser. Mayor John Hollar told The Bridge by phone March 1, “We have reached an agreement. I am hoping we can schedule a meeting of the council to ratify it tomorrow (March 2). We have to give 24 hours notice.”

Fraser emailed The Bridge his reaction: “I am grateful that the council and I were able to find a way to move forward together. I look forward to continue serving Montpelier.”

Exact terms of the agreement have not been made public as of March 1.

Wilkins Harley-Davidson: Winningest Hog Dealer in New England

BARRE — Wilkins Harley-Davidson earned the prestigious Silver Bar and Shield Circle of Achievement for 2016. Presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Company, this award is given to dealers based on motorcycle and related product sales performance, customer service and satisfaction and operational measures.

“We’re proud to present this high honor to Barbara Wilkins, Ann Lyon and John Lyon in recognition of the outstanding work being done at Wilkins Harley-Davidson,” said Mike Kennedy, vice president and managing director for the United States. “Dealers like Wilkins Harley-Davidson are a big reason why Harley-Davidson is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the world and why we enjoy having the loyalty and commitment of our riders.”

“Wilkins Harley-Davidson now stands in a league of its own as the most award-winning Harley-Davidson dealership in New England. We have achieved this designation by putting all of our focus on taking care of our guests the way they want to be treated,” said Mark Frano, customer experience manager.

Wilkins Harley-Davidson, 663 South Barre Road, Barre, has been in business since 1947. This is the 13th time the dealership has been awarded a Bar and Shield award, which is more than any other dealer in New England.

Bennett Joins Integrative Health Practice

RANDOLPH — Elise Bennett, Licensed Acupuncturist, has joined Dr. Christopher Hollis’ staff at Integrative Health.

Bennett uses her skills to treat a wide range of conditions, and is particularly interested in helping people manage pain, insomnia, depression and anxiety. “I am excited to practice integrative medicine in a collaborative setting,” says Bennett. She received a Master of Science in Oriental Medicine from Southwest Acupuncture College in Boulder, Colo. During her clinical education she interned at the Golden West Senior Living Center, University of Colorado athletic center and the Bridge House where she worked with individuals experiencing homelessness. Bennett is passionate about offering preventative medicine and also managing acute and chronic health conditions.

Bennett graduated with a bachelor’s in Environmental Studies from Bates College. While there she focused on ecology and developed a strong interest in the connection between environmental and human health. Her interest took her to Nicaragua to study permaculture and to Vermont to study at the Vermont Center for Integrative Herbalism. She is a passionate outdoors woman who has spent many seasons leading hiking and canoeing trips with youth in New England, and has hiked the Pacific Crest Trail. Bennett lives with her husband on her homestead in Worcester, where she loves to garden, mountain bike and explore the forest around her home.

Integrative Health has been offering natural medicine health care options for the community since 2005, and is located at 43 S. Main St. in Randolph. Appointments with Elise can be made by calling 728-9600 x 321. www.integrativehealthvt.com.

New Growler Station Proposed

MONTPELIER — Floyd Dickinson has proposed putting in a new “growler station” out behind the former Trading Post on River Street to be called Bear Naked Growler LLC. The Bridge reviewed videotaped coverage and of this meeting and the agenda for this story.

Presenting his plans during the Development Review Board meeting Feb. 6, Dickinson said customers would come in to fill 64-ounce jugs of microbrewed specialty beers to take home. Therefore, sanitized jugs would be offered. In addition, Dickinson said he would add a “tasting site,” which would require the inclusion of a bar. Therefore, food would have to be served. A pub menu with a small amount of items would be provided.

“It is going to be, come in and sample, then take your jug and go,” Dickinson said.

In addition, Dickinson plans to have a retail section for specialty beers, cans and bottles.

The address is 186 River St. This location is also near a dance studio and the medical marijuana dispensary.

The projected hours of business would be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Property owner is James Barrett.

The board unanimously approved the site plan change of use.