HEARD ON THE STREET: 3.16.17

Memorandum 2: Sensy by Sayward Schoonmaker Selected as

Best in Show at Wood Art Gallery

MONTPELIER — Vermont artist Sayward Schoonmaker won the Best in Show award for her artwork “Memorandum 2: Sensy” currently on exhibit as part of the juried show, “Following the Rules/Breaking the Rules,” at the T. W. Wood Gallery at 46 Barre St.

Jurors for the exhibit were Glen Coburn Hutcheson, Kathleen Kolb and Tom Slayton. Slayton described Sensy as “primarily a poem with strong visual appeal and really fine placing of the type, the sparkles and the scale of the piece.”

Kolb said, “It’s very handsome, elegant and lovely, and it has content.” Coburn Hutcheson added, ‘Sensy’ is compelling and inviting with a certain kind of openness or vulnerability. It does bring out a response.”

Schoonmaker, a Montpelier resident, said Memorandum 2: Sensy “is a poem-object; the experience of the piece relies both on the words’ meanings and their sounds, materials, and locations on the page. The form of the poem-object asks the eye and ear to wander, rather than read in the western sense from left to right, top to bottom, and visually mimics an internal experience of thought and language.”

The exhibits includes 26 works by 20 Vermont artists in pastel, acrylics, oils, photography, collage, mixed media and three-dimensional pieces. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 28. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday 12 to 4 p.m., and by appointment.

Also on exhibit at the Gallery are photographs, paintings and drawing by students at Twinfield Union High School in Marshfield through March 17. Works from the T.W. Wood permanent collection will also be showing. The T.W. Wood Gallery is located at the center for Arts & Learning at 46 Barre St. in Montpelier.

National Life, Heartworks Celebrate Reopening Of Child Care Center

MONTPELIER – National Life and Heartworks Preschools celebrated the grand opening recently of a Loveworks Child Care Center in a building National Life owns on its Montpelier campus.

Heartworks leased the building from National Life earlier this year and currently serves 21 children, including many whose parents work at the adjacent offices of National Life and the state of Vermont. The center operates under the name Loveworks.

The Loveworks school offers full-time, year-round care to children from six weeks old through pre-kindergarten. The child care center is currently accepting applications for pre-kindergarten openings.

Loveworks’ mission, a “Work of Love,” is to provide a safe, nurturing and creative environment where children thrive socially, physically, emotionally and academically. Love works is committed to exceeding the current standards set for child care centers.

Schermerhorn Opens Hypnotherapy Office

MONTPELIER — Lisa Schermerhorn, a certified hypnotherapist, healer and coach just opened a new office in Montpelier. She is now available at the Portals Center for Healing on 28 School St. and 5356 Main St. in Waitsfield. Check it out at.lisaschermerhorncoaching.com.

Schermerhorn has been in business for 17 years and was the owner of Indigo Wellness Center in, Duxbury, Mass. She had an office seeing clients on Main St. in Concord, N.H. for seven years and recently made Vermont her home.

Green Light Realty Growing, Adding Jobs

MONTPELIER — Local realtor, Green Light Realty, is expanding. “Our office is growing and moving. Not a big move in terms of geography (it’s in the same building — 17 State Street), but we do think it’s important to the city and to the residents. When real estate offices are expanding and adding jobs, that speaks to the strength of the local market, which is something important to all of us,” wrote Ray Mikus in an email to The Bridge.

The company primarily deals with properties in Montpelier, Barre, Northfield, Middlesex, East Montpelier, Calais, Berlin, Worcester, Williamstown, Plainfield and Marshfield. For more information, email info@greenlight-realestate.com or go to www.greenlight-realestate.com.