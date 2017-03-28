“Girl Rising” Film Viewing and Book Discussion with Author Tanya Lee Stone

MONTPELIER — Bear Pond Books, 77 Main Street, is pleased to present award-winning author Tanya Lee Stone, who will lead a screening and discussion of the film “Girl Rising,” along with her companion book, “Girl Rising: Changing the World One Girl at a Time.”

The film screening and discussion will take place at The Savoy Theater in Montpelier on Saturday, April 8 at noon.

“The single most powerful tool we have to make the world a healthier, more functional, more peaceful place is educating girls,” said author Tanya Lee Stone.

“Girl Rising” follows the stories of nine girls in developing countries, allowing viewers the opportunity to witness how education can break the cycle of poverty, and how the power of education can change the future for girls, families, communities and entire nations. The documentary and book together make a powerful movement toward a global campaign for education access.

Publishers Weekly calls the book “a vivid, heartrending portrait of resilience in the face of tremendous obstacles.”

“We are thrilled to bring this educational resource as part of our Bear Pond Books Educator Series to the Central Vermont area to build awareness around a global issue that affects not only girls, but entire communities around the world,” says Bear Pond Books owner Claire Benedict. “We hope teachers, parents, teens and tweens watch this film, read the book, and then become inspired to help find solutions to end gender discrimination in education.”

Bear Pond Books is happy to offer special pricing for parents or caregivers and the young people in their lives. The film and book are recommended for ages 12 and up. Ticket prices include a copy of the book: $25 for one movie ticket and one book; $30 for two movie tickets and one book; $45 for a family pack of four tickets with one book.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.bearpondbooks.com or visit the bookstore.