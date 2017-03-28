Chandler Selects New Executive Director

RANDOLPH — After an extensive search, Chandler is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Ayres of Burlington as their new Executive Director. He replaces the year-long director, Katie Trautz, who stepped aside to raise a family.

Ayres has been a non-profit administrator for more than twenty five years in Vermont. For a decade he was the Marketing Director of the Flynn Center in Burlington and for the past four years has been the Executive Director of First Night Burlington, Vermont’s annual New Year Eve’s festival of the arts, now in its 35th year. He writes in his application bid “it would be a privilege to build on the legacy of my arts colleagues Becky McMeekin and Katie Trautz, continuously enhancing the Chandler’s standing as a regional catalyst for artistic expression and arts education.”

Ayres plans to dive into his new position the first week of April. He and his wife Anne Barrett are looking forward to their relocation in the Randolph area and being part of our community. Long an admirer of Chandler and an audience member over the years, he says Chandler “is one of the shining gems of the New England arts scene and it exemplifies what it means for an arts organization to embrace and celebrate community.”