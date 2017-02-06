Vermont Drug Task Force Rounds up 7 — 5 From Barre

BARRE — The Vermont Drug Task Force has been busy lately.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 2 the force has rounded up seven individuals, six accused of selling hard drugs and one with a federal weapons offense. Six are under 30-years-old. Five are from Barre City or Barre Town.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3, members of the Vermont Drug Task Force conducted arrest operations in the Washington County area after several months of investigation. They were assisted by the Middlesex State Police Barracks, Barre City Police Department, Barre Town Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, Vergennes Police Department, State of Vermont Department of Children and Families, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms while executing these arrests.

This enforcement action took place following numerous drug investigations into the distribution of heroin and cocaine in the Washington County area. To date, seven defendants have been arrested on charges of sale of heroin, sale of cocaine, and user in possession of a firearm.

Defendants were processed and issued criminal citations to appear at the Washington Superior Court of Vermont, Criminal Division.

These investigations are being prosecuted by the Washington County States Attorney’s Office, State of Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office District of Vermont.

Those arrested include Alexis Montoya, 22, Barre City, Sale of Heroin (3) counts; Tyler Knapp, 27, Orange, sale of heroin (1) count; Michael Raymond , 27, Vergennes, sale of heroin (3) counts; Michael Luce, 27, Barre City, Weapons Offense, user in possession of a firearm – federal offense; Mindy Garneau, 28, Barre City, sale of Cocaine (1) counts; Bradley Nisen, 36, Barre City, sale of heroin (1) count, sale of cocaine (3) counts — federal offense; Bridget Clover, 22, Barre Town, sale of Heroin (2) counts.

The Bridge spoke to Scott Waterman, Vermont State Police, Public Information Officer, asking of there were more drug busts than usual. He said it is not so much that there are more busts, but that the police want to increase public awareness. “They are trying to get the word out a bit more than they have in the past. There may be more outreach updates,” Waterman said.