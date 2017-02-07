Snowmobile Crash Ends Life of U-32’s Laure Angel

LEWIS — Police have identified the driver of a snowmobile that crashed, ending the driver’s life. It was Laure Vsa Angel, 37, a social studies teacher at U-32 Middle and High School in Montpelier. Angel lived in Williston.

Vermont State Police Derby Patrol Commander Sgt. Sean Selby has announced a snowmobile accident resulted in a fatality Feb. 5 at around noon in Lewis. Another snowmobile fatality happened Feb. 2 at around 6 p.m. in the town of Groton.

Then, on Feb 5, Vermont State Police and Brighton Fire Department responded to a report of a single snowmobile accident on VAST trail 114A near the intersection of VAST 294. Investigation by State Police showed that a single snowmobile accident occurred after a single operator lost control on VAST trail 114A in the town of Lewis.

Investigation showed that she lost control of the snowmobile on VAST trail 214A and struck some trees. Initial Investigation shows inexperience may have contributed to Angel going off the snow mobile trail. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors contributing to the crash. VT Fish and Wildlife assisted with the investigation which is ongoing.