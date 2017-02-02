Razing Mountains Won’t Stop Climate Change

by Steve Wright

Nearly 50 years ago, Governor Deane Davis had a problem. Vermont was in the midst of a full-blown crisis over unregulated development. Davis, elected to his first term in the late 60s had watched, as the ski industry, including its partner, overnight lodging, had burst upon the scene following a ‘string of pearls’ north-to-south mountain development, with little regulatory structure.

Slopeside dwellings were popping up like overnight mushrooms, supporting the latest form of skier transport to the top of the mountain for the singular purpose of sliding back down.

Davis got the word from a staffer who had a friend working in the lodging industry, and this friend spilled the beans on runaway development. So, the Governor hopped in his personal vehicle and drove almost to the Massachusetts line — West Dover — to see for himself.

He was stunned. Also sliding down the hill, albeit much slower, was literally, untreated human waste on the thin alpine soils.

He commented, in a now worn simple document, in one of several pre-convening speeches to the Legislature: “Humans are indeed an inescapable part of an intricate system of life and growth … upon which we are mutually dependent.” Coming from a former insurance executive, about to be inaugurated into his second gubernatorial term, this was like thunder from the mountains.

Suffice it to say that out of this legislative session of 1970–72 emerged the jewel of Vermont’s development review structure: Act 250. Far from perfect, lacking even its planned Statewide Land-Use Map, it hit the floor running as a series of citizen development review panels, each responsible for a particular region of the state. A statewide planning map, guiding development from housing to recreation, to industry, would have been a helpful structure but the Legislature and Governor could not agree on which areas would be developed and which would be less so.

The development review boards comprised citizen volunteers who evaluated “development” on the basis of 10 criteria, from wildlife effects to traffic and local settlement patterns. Overseeing this network was a State Environmental Board that heard appeals from “parties” on district decisions. Statutory language read, “A permit shall be issued … if the applicant meets the requirements of the ten criteria.

Act 250 is now no more than a shadow of the original iteration but its citizen-driven process worked to protect the iconic Vermont landscape.

And why now, in its first-ever Climate Issue, does The Bridge open the pages on Act 250?

Because we Vermonters need another creative, effective citizen-driven approach on the issue of our time and generations to come: Climate Change. We need a landscape-based revival of land protection, one that rebuilds a new system to review and approve a strategic response to the greatest issue of our time: Climate Change.

This segment of the issue searches not to lay out the specific strategic scheme but to ask — beg — of the citizenry, the Legislature, Executive and Judicial branches to construct an approach built on the facts as we know them.

Specifically, Climate Change is driven by human activity, especially combustion of carbon-based, so-called fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide is a major by-product of breathing, burning gasoline, heating fuels, including iconic split and stacked sugar maple and other materials. Fossil fuels are just that — ancient organic leftovers of carbon-based materials deposited in the earth, hundreds, thousands, thousands of thousands of years ago. These fuels drive the human enterprise and carbon dioxide is a leftover that, while lighter than air, rises to settle in the global stratosphere where it reflects sunlight back on to the earth. As this process advances, the earth warms to a point in which biological and physical phenomena are altered: think more frequent and violent storms, sea-level rise from melting glaciers. Soil biology, chemistry and physics are so altered that the soil can no longer function as supporting food production.

Consider the following, simple graph:

Vertical axis: human population in billions. 1 billion, 2 billion, 7.3, billion, 10-12 billion

Horizontal axis: Time in centuries 1815, 1915, 2015, 2115.

Thus, the human condition. Thus, Vermont’s challenge. What to do and how to get it done?

We propose a citizen-driven, Act 250-like model that delivers a strategy and related action plan to the Legislature by 2020. We Vermonters know how to do this. This place we call home needs us to fix what we have broken.

Now, read on and decide where you can add your spirit and energy.

Beyond the hysteria associated with advancing climate change, is a cogent, valid, sensible approach. For the past 10 or 12 years, however, the Vermont landscape has been subject to an unprecedented level of damage, wrapped in the swaddling cloth of “fight climate change.” That damage has occurred as an aspect of legislative support advancing renewable energy generation and wreaked by individuals now employed by the commercial renewable energy arena. Four mountain habitats have been eviscerated in this process: Sheffield, Lowell, Georgia Mountain and Deerfield. Other projects have been scuttled by vigorous local action — Windham and Grafton — or withdrawn from consideration, Seneca Mountain, e.g.

The assault continues. Recent applications have been filed or are in process for filing on projects in Swanton, Irasburg and Holland. Developers pursue these projects under the authority of the previous administration and with dollar signs in their minds. Federal and state subsidies guarantee this fantasy will become reality.

Proffered results from such efforts included a subliminal — occasionally verbal — claim of “fighting climate change.”

Balderdash, ridiculous, ludicrous.

Conversion of Vermont’s life-giving, uplands and associated downslope agricultural lands to electrical projects is arguably the biggest scam conducted in the Green Mountain State.

A review of the more important principles is in order and follows.

Precautionary Principle

In the world of science one makes every effort to avoid “bad” outcomes.

Uncertainty

Climate change is bringing us more uncertainty in our ‘new’ weather patterns.

Wind and solar generated electricity depends on consistent, predictable such patterns.

Irreversibility

Intergovernmental scientists across the globe acknowledge the irresistible nature of climate change. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency scientist Susan Solomon in her peer-reviewed paper states: “The climate change that takes place due to increases in carbon dioxide concentration is largely irreversible for 1,000 years after emissions stop.”

Infiltration

The term refers to moisture and the importance that it be soaked up and injected into upper elevation aquifers. These are the waters that wash our bodies, flush our toilets and form the basis of life as we know it.

Resilience

Protect our own intra-state biotic community in order to resist the effects of advancing climate change. We cannot stop these global phenomena, however, we can retain and strengthen our existing critical habitats. Blowing up mountains in order to save them from climate change is a fool’s errand. Retaining the capacity of our biotic community to protect itself is the enlightened option.