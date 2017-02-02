Personal Divestment in 2017

by Deborah Messing

Divestment: the removal of investment assets including stocks, bonds and investment funds from companies — is a proven strategy for change. When citizens wanted to challenge the tobacco industry’s false health claims, end the genocide in Darfur and shut down apartheid in South Africa, they called on people to remove their money from companies and institutions complicit in these atrocities. As Desmond Tutu, Archbishop of South Africa, has said, “We fought apartheid. Now climate change is our global enemy.”

A new report from Arabella Advisors has shown that the value of assets divested from fossil fuel companies and industries has doubled over the last year and now exceeds 5 trillion dollars.

No one thinks that divestment alone is the answer. But the absence of 5 trillion dollars has gotten the attention of corporations. Companies ARE responding to investor pressure as well as their own assessments of the risks and costs of climate change. For example, according to EcoWatch, “Fortune 500 companies are sourcing renewable energy at levels that did not seem conceivable just a few years ago. With prices dropping and states making it easier to provide green power, industry giants such as Walmart, Google, Apple and Mars all made the plunge to power all of their operations with 100 percent renewable energy. Google, which already has commitments to source 2,600 megawatts of wind and solar for its global operations, plans to hit its 100 percent target in 2017.”

The personal divestment movement has been an outgrowth of the original campaign of 350.org, the non-profit founded by author and environmentalist Bill McKibben and a group of his students at Middlebury College. The divestment campaign started in 2008 on college campuses and quickly picked up steam. At the start, it sought to pressure public institutions to divest from fossil fuel companies as both a moral and an economic imperative. Over time, more and more individuals have joined this movement at a personal level, scrutinizing their own savings and investments for exposure to fossil-fuel companies and deciding to divest from those companies. Their motivations are the same as those of institutions; a desire not to contribute to the profits of companies whose products are jeopardizing planetary health; and a concern for the financial risks associated with those investments.

As we face the political reality of an administration, which pledges to dismantle safeguards and regulations designed to lessen the advance of climate change, it is more important than ever to take personal responsibility. Although there is data showing that from 2010 to 2015, investors who dumped holdings in fossil fuel companies outperformed those who remained invested in oil, coal and gas, I don’t think that anyone can predict the financial impact of the Trump administration on the markets. The relaxing of regulations on the fossil-fuel industry could even boost their profits, resulting in at least short-term gains in that sector. The balance between the financial and ethical reasons for divestment may shift in that case. But even if we are left with “simply” the ethical consideration, is that not enough?

There IS hope for a low-carbon future if we factor in actions by major United States companies, initiatives by individual states and those of many countries worldwide, but the equation has shifted. With the U.S. government assuming a new role encouraging those forces that imperil the planet, pressure from individual investors has assumed an even greater importance.

A recent target for divestors has been the banks that provide the capital for the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

There are only two of the 17 primary banks involved in the Dakota Access Pipeline in Vermont: TD Bank and Citi Bank. Environmental groups have asked Vermonters to express their opposition to the pipeline by withdrawing their money from TD Bank.

Taking the first steps toward divesting your savings in fossil fuel companies to make way for a renewable energy future is not as daunting as it might first appear. To get started, I have listed some helpful sites. The list is by no means exhaustive.

fossilfreefunds.org — an easy tool for rating your mutual funds for exposure to fossil fuel companies, and to the total amount and sources of carbon emissions in your fund

fossilfreefunds.org/401k-toolkit — includes a webinar to learn how to modify your employer-sponsored retirement plan to reflect more sustainable fund choices

http://greencentury.com Look for the Guide to Fossil Fuel Free Investing

divestinvest.org/individual

divestinvest.org/individual/desmond-tutu-on-climate-change — a powerful presentation by Bishop Desmond Tutu

insideclimatenews.org — a Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-partisan organization that reports on climate change news. It was the first to investigate the role of Exxon and the American Petroleum Institute in the disinformation campaign around the connection between burning fossil-fuels and climate change.

theguardian.com/environment/2015/apr/10/fossil-fuel-free-funds-out-performed-conventional-ones-analysis-shows

democracynow.org/2016/9/9/who_is_funding_the_dakota_access

Once you have committed to divesting your money (which can be done over a period of years, to avoid tax consequences) the next decision is where to re-invest. This is a personal decision, which involves the amount of risk you are willing to incur, and what level of return you are looking for. Without going into too much detail, there are more and more mutual funds that are fossil-fuel free and more and more financial advisers who are knowledgeable about options. Also, check out credit unions and the Vermont Community Loan Fund, in Montpelier at: investinvermont.org