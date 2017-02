by Nona Estrin

Finally a storm with deep snow. Being so fresh, the snow does not yet have character. Over the next days it may become more fluid and start to drape from the branches of trees. As it degrades on the ground it may slump into interesting patterns or gullies, or if it stays fluffy the wind may blow it into interesting forms, some of them like waves. I love seeing what the interaction of temperature and wind has on this lovely white stuff.