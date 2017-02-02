NATURE WATCH: Springtime Cometh!

by Nona Estrin

February’s still my favorite month. When new snow begins to melt in the sun and make its trip to the sea; when sunny longer days start and end with lavender shadows on gold to peach-tinged snow surfaces; gladness shakes me out of winter and gives me a breath of new life. We are still skiing, but the first lambs have been born, and by the end of the month we’ll listen for brown creepers and red-winged black-birds. Time between the ancient cross-quarter days of Groundhog or Saint Brigid Day and the vernal equinox may seem long, but spring is rushing toward us!