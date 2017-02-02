National Life Group Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to the T.W. Wood Gallery

MONTPELIER — The T. W. Wood Gallery, 46 Barre St. in the Center for Arts and Learning, has announced they won a grant awarded by the National Life Group Charitable Foundation of $8,000. The grant funds will be used for renovations and improvements to the Contemporary Art Exhibit room at the gallery which will highlight works of Vermont artists.

Ginny Callan, the gallery’s executive director said the project is being fueled by volunteer labor and will improve and professionalize the contemporary art exhibit space.” Callan continued that “exhibits of contemporary Vermont artists work is planned to be shown in the renovated room beginning in early March with a juried show with the theme “Following the Rules, Breaking the Rules.” An opening reception is planned for Thursday March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Callan said one room is just to highlight Vermont artists’ work while another room will highlight some T.W. Wood art. “It is a new way of highlighting work,” Callan said. “It has been a dream that we have been moving towards for a while and having the support of National Life is going to make it happen. We’re very excited. Being part of a Center for the Arts and Learning is a great location for us to be.” In addition to art shows, the gallery offers classes, after school programs and summer camp. “We are trying to serve the community in many ways,” Callan said.

The gallery will be holding children’s art camps February and April during school vacation along with summer art camps. They also have a new after school arts program for children, a spring listing of art classes and opening art receptions. The Gallery has poetry readings and art film showings planned for 2017. For more information visit the Gallery’s website twwoodgallery.org. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday noon to 4 p.m. and by appointment.

The T.W. Wood Gallery was established in Montpelier in 1895 and houses a large permanent collection of works of Montpelier painter Thomas Waterman Wood and his artistic colleagues. The Gallery also exhibits works from the Works Progress Administration of the Federal Art Collection. The Gallery’s mission is to preserve our artistic heritage and to bring the best of today’s art to Central Vermont.

For more information contact Callan at 262-6035 or by email at twwoodgallery@gmail.com or go to www.twwoodgallery.org.