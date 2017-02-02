Do What You Can with the Power You Have

by Jesse Scarlato

The Paris Climate Talks produced a non-binding agreement under which participating countries voluntarily set goals to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement purposely excluded indigenous rights, and the United States prevented the inclusion of any language on climate reparations (the responsibility of wealthier, developed countries to assist poorer, less developed countries that will be affected the most by climate change). While some celebrated the Paris Agreement, many others saw it as one more example of how our political leaders continue to fail us by compromising both our planet’s future and human rights in the interest of promoting capitalism and protecting corporate power.

In the United States, not only do we face political leaders who offer us false solutions, we also face a political system that is increasingly permeated at all levels by the outright denial of climate change. It is easy to feel powerless, but I would call on everyone reading this to awaken to the power that you hold. It is easy to think that there are people who are better able than us to take on the challenge of facing and addressing the global climate crisis: experts, activists, scientists, political leaders. I truly believe what will make the difference is the leadership of everyday people. When the people lead, the leaders follow. It is the power of everyday, mainstream people that is essential to making change.

In Vermont I often hear people talk about their lifestyle choices — such as growing their own food, buying locally produced products, putting up solar panels. While these valuable actions help to build resilience in our communities, they are not choices that everyone has the privilege to make. Our solutions can’t come from a place of neo-liberal individualism. Even in our increasingly isolated society, we are not alone. We are each other’s strength.

I challenge, encourage and call on you to begin by doing the things you know must be done, even if they are daunting. Build a movement. Bring people together. Organize. Innovate. Whatever your skill set may be, you have something valuable to offer, you have the power, and you have the resources to make change. I don’t believe there is one right answer to how we will address the challenges we face. I believe there are as many answers and solutions as there are people on the planet. It’s up to us.

The writer lives in Montpelier and is a member of Central Vermont Climate Action.