“Bound for Zero” — Net Zero Montpelier Progress Report

by Scott Muller

As an informed Bridge reader, you are hopefully aware that Montpelier has a city goal to transform to a “Net Zero” energy community by 2030. But did you also know that Montpelier was honored to be designated by the U.S. White House as one of only 13 U.S. Climate Action Champions?

The Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee tracks the city’s progress towards the Net Zero goal; while analyzing and working with City Council to propose projects that make smart financial sense, deliver energy efficiency gains and critical greenhouse gas reductions.

Our city’s ambitious efforts complement Vermont’s renewable energy goals and commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent below 1990 levels by 2028. Indeed, the context of Montpelier’s strategic actions quickly scale into an interlinked cascade of regional, national and global priorities that not only make economic sense, but are also increasingly urgent. So before exploring Montpelier’s impressive energy achievements, it’s important that we first understand what exactly is a Net Zero Community and how it is measured.

The U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory defines a Net Zero Energy Community as, “one that greatly reduces energy needs through efficiency gains such that the balance of energy for vehicles, thermal and electrical energy within the community is met by renewable energy.”

Including gravity, the sun, water, magnets, lightning and more; energy is stored and released in multiple forms. For convenient analysis, we can convert the actual quantity of energy released from different sources into a common unit. In this case, British Thermal Units (BTUs); which, to impress your friends, is roughly equal to the amount of energy in a wooden kitchen matchstick. For example, 1 kWh of electricity is about 3,412 BTUs, or roughly 3,412 matchsticks; while one gallon of diesel fuel is equal to the energy in nearly 128,488 matchsticks (but keep those two separate!)

With the close collaboration of key municipal staff, the energy committee has recently compiled the energy demand and greenhouse gas emission estimates for Montpelier’s municipal facilities and operations, covering fiscal years 2015 and 2016. When combined with the report published last year, we can now present a comprehensive trend line for FY 2011–2016. Of distinct interest, is that this period covers the time when district heat and other innovative projects came online; and the results do not disappoint. Let’s unpack some of the information in the report together.

Energy Efficiency

Montpelier has made remarkable gains in energy efficiency while maintaining excellent services and saving money. Municipal operations and facilities consumed just over 46 billion BTUs in FY2011. By FY2016, this had been reduced to 39.7 billion BTUs; a 14 percent reduction. To put it another way, comparing FY 2016 with FY 2011, Montpelier saved energy equivalent to 6.3 billion matchsticks.

These numbers represent the electric, thermal and vehicle fuel demands for all municipal facilities and operations. This includes; city hall, the fire and police departments, part of the senior center; Montpelier High, Union Elementary, and Main Street Middle schools; the parks, green mountain cemetery; the water, sewer and wastewater treatment systems; the department of public works; and all the parking, street and traffic lights within the city.

Importantly, energy efficiency is only concerned with consumption. So it does not matter whether a facility is utilizing solar electricity or heating oil. Either way, the city is annually using 14 percent less energy than five years ago. For reference, if you lined up the equivalent energy in match sticks end to end, they would wrap around the earth 12 times! Again, this is an annual savings.

Another important trend contained in the data is that there have been important efficiency gains across all three sectors: electricity, thermal and vehicles. Swimming into the data a bit further, we can start to identify the standout efficiency champions in the city.

One principal takeaway is that the Montpelier schools and the wastewater treatment facility are achieving phenomenal gains in energy efficiency. What’s more, the extraordinary increase in efficiency at the wastewater facility has been achieved at the same time the volume of wastewater processed has more than tripled! Even the city’s consumption of diesel and unleaded gasoline has been reduced in the past five years by 16% and 31% respectively.

When energy committee asked Thom Wood, the facilities manager for the Montpelier Public Schools, about how such stellar results were achieved, he simply replied, “That’s what we do.”

Renewable Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

In addition to the appreciable energy efficiency news, the most exciting part of this story is that Montpelier has achieved a pivotal 56 percent reduction (est.) in annual greenhouse gas emissions from municipal facilities and operations. This is such a substantial reduction that it merits being spelled out; fifty six percent! At a historic time when the planet’s climate is changing faster than in all of human history, Montpelier’s energy milestones are rightly turning heads.

There are two sectors that helped the city achieve this important decrease in greenhouse gases, while concurrently delivering significant financial savings. The first was switching from dispersed old boilers burning heating oil, to a woodchip fueled district heat system. The second was harvesting and flaring fugitive methane at the wastewater facility.

The district heat plant burns “sustainably sourced” woodchips (e.g. surplus chips from logging operations) that are both a renewable fuel and are net zero carbon under both international and national scientific standards. The municipal facilities that take advantage of this system, and replaced heating oil are: the fire and police stations, city hall and Union Elementary School. It should also be noted that, beginning in 2013, wood pellets are used to fuel the boiler at the Senior Center.

Use of Renewables and Offsets

A key part of treating the sewage produced in Montpelier involves anaerobic digestion to decompose most of the organic load. In the cooler months, this process requires heat input. This organic digestion naturally produces methane as a byproduct. While methane is indeed classified as a pollutant, the volume of wastewater processed in Montpelier is below the regulatory threshold that requires methane controls, such as flaring. Nevertheless, methane in any amount is a very powerful greenhouse gas.

Methane (the principal component of natural gas) is combustible, and therefore can generate a great deal of energy. In the past, the methane at the Montpelier Water Resource Recovery Facility was not harvested and left to escape unabated into the atmosphere above Vermont. But in 2012, Bob Fischer and the pioneering professionals at the facility did some re-engineering to the system and commenced harvesting the methane in the spring, winter and fall; combusting it to heat the primary digesters and the filter press building, thereby replacing imported fossil fuels. In addition to this innovation, Christopher Cox led the team in 2015 to begin flaring the surplus methane in the summertime, rendering the powerful gasses into bio-generated carbon dioxide. Overall, the process is a win-win-win; scoring significant greenhouse gas reduction, energy efficiency, and economic returns for the city.

Mayor John Hollar is enthusiastic, “The city is making meaningful progress towards its net zero goal, thanks to the tremendous work of the volunteers who serve on the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee.”

Net Zero and the Revolving Loan Fund

Net Zero Montpelier is the spot where energy efficiency and renewable energy converge. Often times energy efficiency investments are less expensive than switching to renewables; but both move us closer to our goal.

So the question becomes, what do you believe should be the next priority investments for Net Zero Montpelier? Improvements that will deliver economic savings, increased energy efficiency and green house gas emission reductions?

One important way forward is to scale up our success. This is to say, to invest part of the financial savings from efficiency gains into additional renewable energy and efficiency opportunities. Towards that objective, originating from a recent proposal, the city has created the revolving loan fund. In a nutshell, this small fund has been established to finance innovative ideas that will move the city closer towards a Net Zero Montpelier; while again, generating additional financial savings to reinvest in ever more innovative initiatives. If you are inspired, please bring your ideas (no matter how blue sky) to your city councilor or join the open discussions of the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee.

Montpelier is leading by example. We’re demonstrating that a Net Zero Energy Community is not only feasible and profitable, but rapidly approaching.

The author is a member of Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee.