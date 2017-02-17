A Preview Of Ballot Articles

MONTPELIER — The following are items to be voted on by Montpelier registered voters Tuesday, March 7 at City Hall on Main Street:

ARTICLES 1 and 2 are candidate elections.

ARTICLE 3. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $8,762,272 for the payment of debts and current expenses of the City for carrying out any of the purposes of the Charter, plus payment of all state and county taxes and obligations imposed upon the City by law to finance the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (Requested by the City Council)

ARTICLE 4. Shall the voters of the school system approve the school board to expend $20,019,297 which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $15,846 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 5.5% higher than spending for the current year. (Local budget of $19,405,000 plus grant budget of $614,297, for a total school budget of $20,019,297.) (Requested by the School Board)

ARTICLE 5. Shall the voters of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority appropriate the sum of $100,000 ($53,000 from Barre City and $47,000 from the City of Montpelier) for the operating budget of the CVPSA for fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (Requested by Central Vermont Public Safety Authority)

ARTICLE 6. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $3,000 as compensation to the Mayor for services for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (Requested by the City Council)

ARTICLE 7. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $7,200 ($1,200 each) as compensation to the Council Members for their services for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (Requested by the City Council)

ARTICLE 8. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $7,300 (Chair $1,300; others $1,000 each) as compensation to the School Commissioners for their services for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (Requested by the School Board)

ARTICLE 9. Shall the voters authorize the Board of School Commissioners to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2017 in a reserve (restricted) fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Commissioners for the purpose of operating the school? (Requested by the School Board)

ARTICLE 10. Shall the voters authorize the City Council to borrow a sum of money not to exceed $3.9 million for the reconstruction of Northfield Street? Work will include engineering and construction of a new water distribution system in the amount of approximately $1.6 million a new sewer collection system in the amount of approximately $1.2 million and roadway, sidewalk and bicycle facility improvements in the amount of approximately $1.1 million. Final estimates will be completed prior to town meeting day. If approved, bonds for these capital items would be issued for a term of 20 years, approximately $89,500 would be required for the first year interest payment and approximately $305,941 for the second year principal and interest payment and future payments declining each year as the principal is repaid. Payments would be split respectively between the water, sewer and general funds. State infrastructure financing would be utilized for reduced interest rates with anticipated loan forgiveness on some components of engineering services. (Requested by the City Council)

ARTICLE 11. Shall the voters authorize the City to levy a special assessment of $0.0515 per $100 of appraisal value on properties within Montpelier’s Designated Downtown not used entirely for residential purposes? The assessment shall be apportioned according to the listed value of such properties except that the assessment for any property also used for residential purposes shall be reduced by the proportion that heated residential floor space bears to heated floor space for such property. Funds raised by the assessment shall be used to improve the downtown streetscape and to market the downtown. (Requested by the City Council)

ARTICLE 12. Shall the voters appropriate the sum of $330,633 to be used by the Kellogg-Hubbard Library for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018? (This amount is in addition to the $29,252 for the library bond payment included in the City General Fund Budget, ARTICLE 3) (By Petition)

ARTICLE 13. Shall the Voters appropriate the sum of $20,000 to be used by Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for the fiscal year July 1, 2017-June 20, 2018? (By Petition)

ARTICLE 14. Shall the agreement between the City of Montpelier and William J. Fraser, its City Manager, be renewed effective March 12, 2017? (By Petition)

ARTICLE 15. Be it hereby resolved that the City of Montpelier names the late David Budbill as “The People’s Poet of Vermont. (Requested by the City Council)