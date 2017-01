Governor Phil Scott is sworn in by the Chief Justice of the VT Supreme Court, Paul Reiber. Scott delivers his inaugural address to a joint legislative assembly at the Vermont State House in Montpelier, VT on January 5, 2017. Closing Benediction by Reverend Dr. Robert Potter, Senior Minister of the Peacham Congregational Church.

View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/underthegoldendome2017/video/198450385