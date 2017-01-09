VIDEO: Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 1

First week of the 2017 Vermont legislative session Jan. 4, 2017. State House Info – Card Room. Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives Mitzi Johnson sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos plus Speaker Johnson’s Legislative Session Introductory Address. Interview segments with Rep. Tommy Walz, Rep. Michael Yantachka, Rep. Kurt Wright, Gov. Peter Shumlin, Rep. Don Turner, Sen. Joe Benning, Sen. Dick McCormack, Speaker Mitzi Johnson

