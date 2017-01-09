VIDEO: Under The Golden Dome 2017 Week 1

Posted by thebridge on January 9, 2017 in 2017 Issues, January 5—January 18, 2017, Under the Golden Dome, Videos

First week of the 2017 Vermont legislative session Jan. 4, 2017. State House Info – Card Room. Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives Mitzi Johnson sworn in by Secretary of State Jim Condos plus Speaker Johnson’s Legislative Session Introductory Address. Interview segments with Rep. Tommy Walz, Rep. Michael Yantachka, Rep. Kurt Wright, Gov. Peter Shumlin, Rep. Don Turner, Sen. Joe Benning, Sen. Dick McCormack, Speaker Mitzi Johnson

View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/underthegoldendome2017/video/198180690

Permalink