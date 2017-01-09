Thanks To The President-elect, Pink Yarn is Flying Off Local Shelves

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — Lee Youngman, owner of Yarn at 112 Main Street in Montpelier is running out of pink and pink-toned yarn in a big way. This is unusual, she said, because pink isn’t usually a popular yarn color for adults.

“I sold $3,000 to $4,000 worth of pink yarn in a month,” she told The Bridge Monday, Jan. 9. The Bridge had inquired about getting a skein to make a “pussy hat” to get ready for the Womens March in Montpelier Jan. 21. This march is to coincide with the Women’s March in Washington D.C. the same day.

What’s a ‘pussy hat’? Well, according to New York Magazine article, “ Why You’ll see Thousands of Pink ‘Pussy Hats’ at the Women’s March on Washington,” by Claire Landsbaum, the pussy hat project launched in late November, 2016 “After the election, (organizer Krista) Suh and her co-organizer, Jayna Zweiman, designed the hat pattern with the owner of their local knitting shop. They see the project as a way women across the country can participate in the protest, even if they won’t physically be in Washington.”

According to an article on Bust.com, the hats are to create a visual as part of a larger protest against President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Montpelier has organized its own Womens March scheduled that will start at Montpelier High School at 1 p.m. and end at the Statehouse lawn on Jan. 21.

The Montpelier march website does not mention Trump, rather it says the mission of the march is to protect women’s bodies, reproductive rights, physical safety, physical, mental, emotional and environmental health. Also, the march is to affirm diversity, identities, experiences of people of color, sexual and gender identities, multiple abilities, religious freedom, cultural expression and all ages.

And let’s not forget value and money.

Montpelier marchers want to promote equal pay, fair wages, family fair policies and respect for women’s contributions to art, literature, society, sports, entertainment, caregiving and other endeavors.

Back in the yarn store, Youngman said she has no plans to knit a pussy hat or to participate in the march, but that she appreciates “how snarky the project is.”

Youngman added, “not only has he (Trump) made it okay to use the word, he has made it okay to use it as an emblem.”