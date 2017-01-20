NATURE WATCH: Joyful Sparrows Leave Early This Year

by Nona Estrin

For the first time in 20 years, our small troupe of American Tree Sparrows from the far north, has decamped early. The joyful flock of birds musically chittering under a rose bush, where I toss mixed seed each day, is gone. Called Chip Darmstadt at the North Branch Nature Center. He too had noticed the remove of this species from the bird feeders at the Center. He did check EBird for me and they have apparently left the state two months early this year! Hummm….warm weather? Poor seed due to last summer’s drought? I will be looking for them with special interest next November.