Man Arrested For Accessory After The Fact In Montpelier Murder

BARRE — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit arrested Reginald Jones, 36, of Barre, as an accessory after the fact related to the homicide investigation in Montpelier.
“Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin, 33, and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gustos bar located on Prospect Street in Barre. This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives.”
“Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 am, Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier. Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.”
“Detectives have received information that Caballero may have fled the State of Vermont sometime during the day on Sunday. It is not known at this time if Caballero is travelling in a vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this homicide or who has information regarding the location of Jayveon Caballero is asked to contact the Vermont State Police”