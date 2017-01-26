Man Arrested For Accessory After The Fact In Montpelier Murder

Sunday

From a Vermont State Police press release issued Jan. 21, Major Glenn Hall wrote: “Detectives continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Montpelier earlymorning. Investigation thus far has led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre, for the crime of Second Degree Murder in this case. Bail has been set at $500,000.”

“Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin, 33, and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gustos bar located on Prospect Street in Barre. This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives.”

“Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 am, Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier. Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.”