Man Arrested For Accessory After The Fact In Montpelier Murder

Posted by thebridge on January 26, 2017 in 2017 Issues, January 19 — February 1, 2017, News, News & Features, Web-Only Content

BARRE — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit arrested Reginald Jones, 36, of Barre, as an accessory after the fact related to the homicide investigation in Montpelier.

Investigation revealed that Jones brought Jayveon Caballero, 29, to the bus station in White River Junction in the morning hours of January 22nd, and purchased a bus ticket for Caballero.

From a Vermont State Police press release issued Jan. 21, Major Glenn Hall wrote: “Detectives continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Montpelier early Sunday morning.   Investigation thus far has led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre, for the crime of Second Degree Murder in this case.  Bail has been set at $500,000.”

“Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin, 33, and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gustos bar located on Prospect Street in Barre.  This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives.”

“Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 am, Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier.  Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.”

“During the early morning hours of Monday, January 23rd, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and detectives executed a search warrant at this residence in an attempt to locate Caballero and to search for evidence of this crime.  Upon entering the residence, Cabarello was not located.”

“Detectives have received information that Caballero may have fled the State of Vermont sometime during the day on Sunday.  It is not known at this time if Caballero is travelling in a vehicle.  Anyone with information regarding this homicide or who has information regarding the location of Jayveon Caballero is asked to contact the Vermont State Police”

