LOG ROAD SOLAR ARRAY GOES ON-LINE — City of Montpelier’s 500kw array complete

MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee and the City of Montpelier invite members of the press and public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Log Road Solar Array to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m. The site is located behind 112 Log Rd., past the garage and up the steep hill. There will be a short speaking agenda with members of the city council, the Montpelier Energy Advisory Committee, and Novus Energy Development participating and an invitation to view the array.

The City of Montpelier is now getting the majority of its electricity from renewable energy sources with the completion of a 500 kilowatt solar photovoltaic array located on an old gravel pit behind Log Road. Partnering with Novus Energy Development, a Montpelier-based firm specializing in the development of solar powered projects, the city government has entered into a 20 year power purchase agreement for municipal electrical use.

Electricity produced by the solar panels will be credited to a variety of municipal buildings within the city, including the water resource recovery facility, City Hall, the fire station and police station. The power purchase agreement allows the City to invest in renewable energy with no up-front cost, and savings seen on its electrical bill from day one. In addition the City will have the opportunity to purchase the project in the future at a fair market rate. In combination with a second 500 kilowatt array completed in 2016 located in Sharon, the City and School District expect to save $40,000-$50,000 a year for the first 10 years of the contract.

Part of a multi-year effort to increase energy efficiency and reduce the use of fossil fuels, the solar array will help the city achieve its 2030 goal to become the first Net Zero state capital in the United States.