In Wake of Trump Inauguration: Montpelier Joins Other State Capitals In Women’s March

by Matt Koucky

MONTPELIER — This Saturday — the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration — Montpelier will be joining cities across the country to march for women’s rights.

This march comes in response to the growing sentiment among members of marginalized groups — women, Muslims, people of color, Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Questioning (LGBTQ) individuals, disabled people, and immigrants, among others — that their rights are in danger under the new administration. According to the Facebook page for the event, “rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many (members of marginalized groups).”

The Women’s March on Montpelier formed in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington. The Washington march — chaired by influential activists Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland — is slated to be “one of America’s biggest protests,” according to a Jan. 14 article in The Guardian.

The Women’s March on Washington has inspired not only Montpelier’s Women’s March, but marches across all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, London, Zurich and Sydney, according to the Women’s March on Washington Facebook page.

These marches, which are to occur on Jan. 21, plan to exercise nonviolent protest as a means of highlighting the intersectional issues surrounding women’s rights. Not only will these marches focus on the idea that women’s rights are human rights; according to womensmarch.com, the protest marches will have a multi-issue platform. The marches will focus on ending police violence, and ensuring reproductive rights, Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Questioning (LGBTQ) rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrants’ rights, and environmental justice, according to the site.

These focus points of the women’s marches underline the current ideological argument for women’s rights, which has been gaining influence for the past few decades. This wave, entitled “intersectionality” recognizes that women’s rights are human rights, and that women’s rights permeate all sectors of society, from the workplace to the outdoors.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a college professor who has taught at Harvard and Columbia Law schools, coined the word “intersectionality” in 1989 as “the view that women experience oppression in varying configurations and in varying degrees of intensity. Cultural patterns of oppression are not only interrelated, but are bound together and influenced by the intersectional systems of society. Examples of this include race, gender, class, ability, and ethnicity.” Intersectionality, for members of the women’s rights movement, means that, in order to ensure women’s rights, work must be done to ensure not only the rights of womanhood, but the rights of economic, racial, ethnic, sexual and ability-based equality.

At the upcoming women’s marches, women representative of the diverse body and the intersectionality of the women’s rights movement will be expressing their concerns and their propositions for moving forward under an administration headed by an individual who has expressed positions antithetical to the positions of the women’s rights movement, and who leads a majority party that has recently voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which provides healthcare to millions of women across the country.

At the Montpelier event, there will be a Unity Rally including performances by a variety of artists and activists. These groups will work together to express resilience in the face of opposition, and will serve as a reminder to the incoming administration that their voices will be heard.

The Women’s March on Montpelier will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at Montpelier High School. The march will continue to the State House, where at 2 p.m. the Unity Rally will begin. All are invited.