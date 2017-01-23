Homicide Followed Bar Fight In Barre — Arrest Warrant Issued — Suspect on the Lam

MONTPELIER — Detectives continue to investigate the homicide that occurred in Montpelier early Jan. 22. Investigation thus far has led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Jayveon Caballero, age 29, of Barre for the crime of Second Degree Murder in this case. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Investigation indicates that Caballero knew the victim, Markus Austin and that both were involved in an altercation that occurred earlier on Sunday morning outside Gusto’s bar located on Prospect Street in Barre. This altercation also involved other individuals some of whom have been interviewed by detectives. Detectives received information that at some point during the altercation outside Gusto’s bar, Caballero’s girlfriend, Desiree Cary was assaulted by Markus Austin.

Investigation revealed that later Sunday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m., Caballero confronted Austin outside 191 Barre Street in Montpelier. Detectives believe that Caballero shot Austin in the parking lot at this location and fled the scene.

On the evening of Jan. 22, Desiree Cary, age 22, was taken into custody following a motor vehicle stop in Barre. Detectives knew that Cary was the target of an ongoing drug distribution investigation by members of the Vermont Drug Task Force. Cary was subsequently lodged for lack of $10,000 bail and is facing charges to include sale of crack cocaine, and 3 counts of sale of heroin. Cary is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday, Jan. 23 at 12:30 pm.

Detectives learned that Desiree Cary resides at an apartment with Caballero located at 1099 South Barre Road in the town of Barre. During the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 23, members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit and detectives executed a search warrant at this residence in an attempt to locate Caballero and to search for evidence of this crime. Upon entering the residence, Cabarello was not located.

Detectives have received information that Caballero may have fled the State of Vermont sometime during the day on Sunday. It is not known at this time if Caballero is travelling in a vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this homicide or who has information regarding the location of Jayveon Caballero is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information regarding people involved in this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or the Montpelier Police Department at 802-223-3445. No further details are available at this time, additional information will be released when available.