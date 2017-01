The Dec. 13, 2016 meeting of the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission included: • CVRPC Executive Director’s Report • Act 250 Agricultural Lands Mitigation Project, presentation by Lauren Masseria of the VT Agency of Agriculture • Regional Energy Planning – Regional Energy Committee Rules of Procedure – Level I & II constraints for renewable energy potential maps • Resolution Regarding Regular Meeting Dates – Fulfilled requirement for CVRPC of the VT Open Meeting Law

View at https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/cvrpc/video/195610795