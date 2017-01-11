Berlin Mall and Green Mountain Club Combine To Present “Walk The Long Trail At Berlin Mall”

BERLIN — From Jan. 14 to April 22, the Berlin Mall welcomes walkers to experience an indoor version of the Long Trail, and help raise funds for the Green Mountain Club — official stewards of The Long Trail.

Walk the Long Trail at Berlin Mall taps into Vermonters’ love for the outdoors, and offers a fun, healthy, interactive and educational experience. By walking 544 laps in the mall’s heated, enclosed common area, participants can walk the equivalent of the Long Trail’s 272 miles. Photos, graphics, and other media provide the sense of being immersed in the Trail and its surroundings. Participants’ walking distances are recorded as they achieve milestones along the way, and the mall owners (Heidenberg Properties Group) are donating funds to our presenting partner, the Green Mountain Club, based on the number of miles people walk. In addition, the mall is hosting monthly special event weekends featuring food, drink, music, film, and art to celebrate both the Long Trail and our walkers’ accomplishments.

All registered walkers receive a commemorative embroidered patch and promotional poster, and the first 100 registrants get a cool Euro sticker. Walkers can register online (theberlinmall.com/walk), and onsite at the mall.

To date, the following businesses have stepped up to help underwrite this 4-month event: Walmart, Bourne’s Energy, Avonda Air, Geo Design, Leonine Public Affairs, Land Strategies, Redstone, DuBois Construction, GreenbergFarrow, Green Stripes Landscaping, Casella, and WDEV.

The Long Trail (greenmountainclub.org/the-long-trail) is a free, rugged, primitive hiking trail along the high ridge of Vermont’s Green Mountains from Massachusetts to Quebec. Along its 272 miles, there are 5 peaks over 4,000 feet in elevation and 66 rustic shelters for overnight camping.

The Green Mountain Club (greenmountainclub.org) is celebrating over a century of heroic volunteers and great hikes on the Long Trail. The trail exists because the GMC and its 1,000+ volunteers work hard to keep it going, and because members and donors provide support.

The owners of the Berlin Mall have special plans for the mall — “Our vision is to create a vibrant town center where people of all ages live, work and play in a way that embraces community and celebrates life in Central Vermont,” offers Michael Rushman, Director of Marketing and Strategic Planning. “Walk The Long Trail At Berlin Mall is great example of how a town center concept brings people of all ages together, and is a glimpse of exciting things to come at Berlin Mall,” adds Rushman.