Accident Leads To Fatality

MONTPELIER — A Massachusetts man died of injuries sustained from a car accident at about 8:25 p.m. January 17, on Interstate 89, mile marker 52 Northbound in Montpelier. According to a report from Vermont State Trooper Brandon Gallant, Middlesex Barracks, it was snowing and the roads were snow-covered.

Details unfolded after the police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Montpelier Vermont. Upon arrival, a single vehicle was observed into the median with totaling damage. All occupants were out of the vehicle and being transported to Central Vermont Medical Center via ambulance. The operator identified as Mike Sullivan, 21, suffered a broken arm and lacerations. The front seat passenger who was identified as Sean Bryne, 21, was pronounced dead at Central Vermont Medical Center. Back seat passenger, Dan Cardella, 20, had no injuries. All three were from Long Meadow, Massachusetts. Investigation of the scene determined that the operator lost control while traveling north bound and collided with the beginning of the guardrail on the passenger side of the vehicle. Sullivan was driving a 2000 Volkswagon Passat, which was totaled.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with further information about this crash are encouraged to call the Middlesex State Police at (802) 229-9191.