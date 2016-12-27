VIDEO: Part 3 VT Legislative Briefing Session 2016

Part 3 of the Vermont Legislative Briefing Session Nov. 30, 2016 in the House Chamber of the Vermont State House.
Statewide Clean Water Update
Act 64 Clean Water Requirements and U.S. EPA – Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDL) for Lake Champlain
Alyssa Schuren, Commissioner, Department of Environmental Conservation
Chris Cole, Secretary, Agency of Transportation
Chuck Ross, Secretary, Agency of Agriculture
Beth Pearce, Vermont State Treasurer
Andrew Stein, Research Economist, Department of Taxes
Treasurer’s Updates
Beth Pearce, Vermont State Treasurer
View at: https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/vtjointfiscaloffice/video/194261251 or click image below