VIDEO: CVRPC Oct. 11, 2016 meeting

The Oct. 11, 2016 meeting of the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission included: • CVRPC Executive Director’s Report • Public Hearing – Transportation Alternatives Grant Application – The Worcester Woods stormwater mitigation project • VT Agency of Transportation, Michelle Boomhower presentation of ongoing/evolving Agency initiatives • Statewide Property Parcel Mapping Program, Leslie Pelch, VT Center for Geographic Information presentation • Brownfields Advisory Committee Rules of Procedure

View at https://vimeopro.com/vtvt/cvrpc/video/187032205 or click image below