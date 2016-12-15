There’s A New Show in Town: ‘All Things LGBTQ’

by Carla Occaso

MONTPELIER — A local group has gotten together and is putting on a show to raise awareness for a vulnerable community. The show “All Things LGBTQ” airs on Orca Media’s Channel 15 every other week on Saturday at 8 p.m., Friday at 10 a.m., and Tuesday at 1 p.m. “All Things LGBTQ” is also available on orcamedia.net.

It all started when Linda Quinlan, Anne Charles and two others started a social/political group called Rainbow Umbrella. Said Quinlan, “I thought, ‘Let’s do a gay radio show’ to reach more people.” But the technical aspects of creating a radio show put up a fatal roadblock, so they turned to public access television. ORCA, the public access television station at City Center on Main Street, became their new home.

Why create a show? According to Keith Goslant, another member of the group, there is a lack of news and social networking in Central Vermont related to the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and questioning community. “If you think about it … if you are a member of the queer community, where do you go to find local news?” said Goslant.

Quinlan, Charles and Goslant were also disheartened when learning of facts related to the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and questioning community, particularly economic struggles and personal safety. For example, according to Charles, 721 transgender people were murdered in 2016 throughout the world. The Human Rights Campaign and The Advocate report that the number of transgender murders in this country so far in 2016 is between 24 and 26.

Also, according to Goslant, the Southern Poverty Law Center reported, “In the ten days following the (presidential) election, there were almost 900 reports of harassment and intimidation from across the nation. Many harassers invoked (president-elect) Donald Trump’s name during assaults, making it clear that the outbreak of hate stemmed in large part from his electoral success.”

Of slightly lesser concern than physical safety issues, but still an indicator of severe discrimination, members of the community get the short shrift when it comes to jobs and income. For example, according to Charles, many transgender individuals must survive on an income of $10,000 per year. “They can’t get hired. There is so much discrimination,” Charles said. This forces people into the sex trade, she added. Raising the minimum wage would go a long way to improve their lives. “If you were working at a minimum wage job, the most direct immediate positive impact is raising the minimum wage to a livable wage.”

Recent news that Montpelier has chosen to become a ‘sanctuary city’ brings optimism to Goslant. Goslant explained that a request was made to the city council and the mayor to have a liaison to keep an eye on the legislature and city government. This request was acted upon and that liaison is Monique Signorat; the alternate is Jesse Scarlato. “(Mayor) John Hollar was very supportive,” Charles said. This is important during times when members of the gay community are suffering abroad. “On an international basis, gay men are being pushed off buildings. Lesbians are being beheaded,” Goslant said.

On the show “All Things LGBTQ,” Charles reports on the international news, Quinlan on the national news and Goslant on local issues. This kind of communication is increasingly necessary because hate groups continue to exist, even in Vermont. Charles told The Bridge by email, “According to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s map of Hate Groups in the U.S., Vermont houses three such groups: The Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan operating out of Burlington, The Creativity Alliance, a neo-nazi group operating in Middlebury and The Neo-Nazi Socialist Movement operating statewide.”

“All Things LGBTQ” covers these issues and more on the Free Speech TV channel. “We’ve already taped five shows that have aired. An hour apiece,” Goslant said. Besides news, the group is also doing profiles, such as on the group Outright Vermont and the owners of Coffee Corner. And while they cover news from all over the globe, it boils down to maintaining community.