Statement of Mayor John Hollar Regarding Contract of City Manager Bill Fraser on December 15, 2016

The issue of the city manager’s contract has become increasingly divisive within our community and has diverted the attention of the city council and staff away from the many other important issues facing Montpelier. This runs counter to my goal of helping the city to meet its full potential.

The city was advised in mid-November that the city manager was willing to negotiate an agreement on the terms of his departure as city manager. Attorneys for the council and city manager have been negotiating a resolution of this issue over the last four weeks. Yesterday, the council was informed that the city manager was no longer willing to consider such an agreement. During that period, public comment has strongly opposed termination. For those reasons, I have decided not to support any city council action to terminate the city manager’s contract.

I have relied on the advice of the city’s attorney in not publicly discussing the reasons for ending the city manager’s contract. That has, unfortunately, led to a proliferation of unfounded rumors and false hearsay, including about my motives. This has contributed to increasingly harsh and vituperative public statements.

I am committed to working constructively with the city manager in our mutual desire to serve the best interests of the city.