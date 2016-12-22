Scott Names More Agency and Department Heads

MONTPELIER — Governor-elect Phil Scott today announced four additional cabinet and extended cabinet appointments.

Anson Tebbetts has been appointed secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, and Rep. Alyson Eastman will serve as deputy secretary. The Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets works to support the viability and growth of Vermont’s agriculture industry, while protecting our landscape, environment, people and animals. “I’ve selected Anson and Alyson because they are the strong management team the agency needs to strengthen Vermont’s agricultural economy and help farms of all types and sizes succeed,” Governor-elect Scott said.

Joe Flynn was named Secretary of the Agency of Transportation, where he will oversee the agency responsible for planning, development, implementation and maintenance of Vermont’s transportation infrastructure.

Also joining Governor-elect Scott’s leadership team is Cory Gustafson. Gustafson will serve as Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access, which is responsible for the management of Vermont’s publicly funded health insurance programs.

“My goal with each appointment is to identify strong leaders who will work tirelessly on behalf of all Vermonters and who understand the urgent need to grow our workforce and economy and make Vermont more affordable,” said Governor-elect Scott. “Anson, Alyson, Joe and Cory share these priorities and each bring unique experience and perspectives that will be a great asset to the state, our team and their individual agencies and departments.”

About Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of Agriculture

Tebbetts previously served as Vermont’s Deputy Secretary of Agriculture from 2007 to 2009, supporting the Agency in its mission and overseeing the consumer protection division. Since 2009, he has worked as news director at WCAX, Vermont’s CBS television affiliate, where he had previously spent 13 years as a journalist. In 2001, Tebbetts received the “Friend of the Farmer” award from the Vermont Farm Bureau. He is a past president of the Vermont Associated Press Broadcast Association, a former Cabot School board member, and a former trustee of St. Johnsbury’s Fairbanks Museum. Tebbetts has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emerson College.

About Alyson Eastman, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture

Rep. Eastman was raised on her 270-acre family farm in Orwell, Vt., and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Champlain College. She has served in the Vermont House of Representatives since 2015, representing the Addison-Rutland District of Shoreham, Whiting, Orwell and Benson as an Independent. She has served for two years on the House Committee on Agriculture and Forest Products, and owns her own business, providing farm labor consulting, bookkeeping and payroll services to farmers throughout Vermont. Rep. Eastman currently serves on both the Orwell Village and Addison-Rutland Supervisory school boards. Governor-elect Scott will appoint Eastman’s replacement in the House as early in the legislative session as the nomination process allows.

About Joe Flynn, Secretary of Transportation

Flynn has held leadership positions in the Department of Public Safety since 2012, first as Director of Emergency Management and currently as Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety. He served for two years in the Agency of Transportation as a director, and was part of the Agency’s Tropical Storm Irene response and recovery effort across 56 towns in southern Vermont. Flynn also worked in the Irene Recovery Office under the Agency of Administration from November 2011 to February 2012. He graduated from St. Michael’s College and currently sits on the District 6 Environmental Commission, the Public Safety Broadband Network Commission, and is a trustee of Lyndon Institute.

About Cory Gustafson, Commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access

Gustafson joins the administration from the private sector, bringing extensive experience in health care and public policy to his new role. He most recently served as Director of Government and Public Relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, and previously managed government relations at the Vermont Association of Hospital and Health Systems and at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Gustafson has a Master of Public Administration degree from Norwich University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University.