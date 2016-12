by Nona Estrin

A real winter! Now with deer season over, out to the fields and woods we go on skis. We were visited this week by an uncommon bird from sub-arctic Canada, the Northern Shrike. The blue jay-sized carnivorus song bird quickly killed, and than slowly ate, a junko, fussing repeatedly with the business of wedging the remains in a rose bush crotch, while taking naps between dining sessions. A preview of the holidays, eat and rest, eat and rest!