A Letter to Readers and Friends of The Bridge

Posted by thebridge on December 15, 2016 in 2016 Issues, December 15, 2016 — January 4, 2017, Editorials, Op-ed

Dear Friends of The Bridge,

Here are five solid reasons to support The Bridge.

  • The Bridge is a community paper that’s available free of charge to readers in Montpelier and across Central Vermont.
  • The Bridge is a very local paper with news, letters, opinions, long and short stories about City Hall, our schools, our business and arts communities and a range of critical local and regional public issues.
  • In each issue of the paper, we publish a comprehensive — and many readers tell us — an indispensable Calendar of Events.
  • Once a month, we mail The Bridge free of charge to every household in Montpelier.
  • We are actively working with young writers who are producing a “by and for youth” publication we call The Breeze and we are working with student-writers in a Community Based Learning project at Montpelier High School.

Readers are telling us that they value the paper’s well-written, original content, with stories and photographs you won’t see anywhere else.

When we began our current fundraising campaign, we set a goal of at least $25,000.  At this writing contributions from readers and friends amount to $11,160.

By contributing what you can, please help us close this gap.

Thanks sincerely,

Nat Frothingham, Editor & Publisher

Contributions can be mailed to The Bridge at

P.O. Box 1143

Montpelier, VT 05601

Permalink