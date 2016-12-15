A Letter to Readers and Friends of The Bridge

Dear Friends of The Bridge,
Here are five solid reasons to support The Bridge.
- The Bridge is a community paper that’s available free of charge to readers in Montpelier and across Central Vermont.
- The Bridge is a very local paper with news, letters, opinions, long and short stories about City Hall, our schools, our business and arts communities and a range of critical local and regional public issues.
- In each issue of the paper, we publish a comprehensive — and many readers tell us — an indispensable Calendar of Events.
- Once a month, we mail The Bridge free of charge to every household in Montpelier.
- We are actively working with young writers who are producing a “by and for youth” publication we call The Breeze and we are working with student-writers in a Community Based Learning project at Montpelier High School.
Readers are telling us that they value the paper’s well-written, original content, with stories and photographs you won’t see anywhere else.
When we began our current fundraising campaign, we set a goal of at least $25,000. At this writing contributions from readers and friends amount to $11,160.
By contributing what you can, please help us close this gap.
Thanks sincerely,
Nat Frothingham, Editor & Publisher
Contributions can be mailed to The Bridge at
P.O. Box 1143
Montpelier, VT 05601